Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.20 on Tuesday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EFSC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO S Turner Keene purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have acquired 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 and have sold 171,000 shares worth $8,253,160. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFSC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 401.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,932 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 7,952 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 155.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,241 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,491 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,437,000 after acquiring an additional 52,979 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.60% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.