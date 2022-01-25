EOS (EOS) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Billion

EOS (CURRENCY:EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $2.22 or 0.00005954 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, EOS has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $393.81 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ark (ARK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 70.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001165 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000264 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,045,381,560 coins and its circulating supply is 978,795,335 coins. The official website for EOS is eos.io . EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

