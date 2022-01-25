Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,016 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Equifax were worth $3,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Equifax by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 293,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $74,301,000 after purchasing an additional 52,914 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 271,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $68,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 78.7% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equifax alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EFX. Robert W. Baird upgraded Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $290.00 to $281.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Equifax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $264.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $296.06 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.00.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $234.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $277.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.84. The company has a market cap of $28.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Equifax Inc. has a 1 year low of $161.87 and a 1 year high of $300.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

Read More: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX).

Receive News & Ratings for Equifax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equifax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.