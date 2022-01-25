Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $765.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Equinix’s global data-center portfolio is well-positioned to gain from tailwinds, such as high demand for inter-connected data-center space, driven by the acceleration in enterprise cloud adoption and increasing cloud or Internet customers’ demands. It continues focusing on acquisitions and developments to expand its data-center capacity in the key markets and strengthen its competitive positioning and global reach. In January, Equinix opened an IBX data center to boost its presence in Paris. However, huge capital outlays required for expansion moves and stiff competition from carrier-neutral data centers are headwinds. The recent trend in estimate revisions for fourth-quarter 2021 funds from operations (FFO) per share does not indicate a favorable outlook. Shares of Equinix have underperformed the industry in the past three months.”

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on EQIX. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Equinix from $890.00 to $825.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Equinix in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones downgraded Equinix from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $866.33.

Shares of Equinix stock opened at $730.84 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $794.52 and a 200-day moving average of $810.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $65.81 billion, a PE ratio of 153.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.36. Equinix has a 1-year low of $586.73 and a 1-year high of $885.26.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were paid a $2.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 241.68%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.99, for a total transaction of $799,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 9,579 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.94, for a total value of $7,087,885.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,504 shares of company stock worth $15,244,602. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 1.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,515,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,242,096,000 after purchasing an additional 157,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Equinix by 15.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Equinix by 6.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,400,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,341,000 after purchasing an additional 141,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,726,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,360,780,000 after purchasing an additional 45,142 shares in the last quarter. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

