Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Calithera Biosciences, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CALA)

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Calithera Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Calithera Biosciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

CALA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lowered Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calithera Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair downgraded Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of CALA opened at $0.44 on Monday. Calithera Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.56.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.75 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

In other news, CEO Susan Molineaux acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $85,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $629,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 142,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 37,123 shares in the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 463,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 22,400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 725,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 164,227 shares during the period. 55.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

