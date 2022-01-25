Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for mdf commerce inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:MDF)

mdf commerce inc. (TSE:MDF) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for mdf commerce in a note issued to investors on Sunday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of mdf commerce from C$13.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of mdf commerce in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Desjardins cut shares of mdf commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, mdf commerce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$12.63.

Shares of MDF stock opened at C$4.67 on Tuesday. mdf commerce has a 12 month low of C$4.31 and a 12 month high of C$16.90. The stock has a market cap of C$205.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.75.

mdf commerce (TSE:MDF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.15). The business had revenue of C$25.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$27.00 million.

mdf commerce Company Profile

mdf commerce inc., through its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) solutions for consumers and businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's SaaS solutions optimizes and accelerates commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Its solutions include e-commerce, strategic sourcing, supply chain collaboration, and emarketplaces.

