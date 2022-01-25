Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Clearfield, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CLFD)

Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Clearfield in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 19th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $1.76 per share for the year. BWS Financial has a “Sell” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Clearfield’s FY2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Clearfield to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Clearfield from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CLFD opened at $49.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $675.10 million, a PE ratio of 33.39 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.02 and a 200 day moving average of $54.70. Clearfield has a one year low of $27.67 and a one year high of $86.71.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $45.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 21.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $223,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 375.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 87,750.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,514 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 10,500 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $738,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles N. Hayssen sold 4,621 shares of Clearfield stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $316,815.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,545 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,424. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Clearfield Company Profile

Clearfield, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes fiber optic management, protection and delivery products for communications networks. The firm’s products include fiber cabinets, patch cards, assemblies, cassettes, frames, panels, microduct, terminals, vaults, wall boxes, and box enclosures. It offers its products under the Clearview brand.

