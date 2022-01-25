Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.00 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS.

Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.65. 17,579 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 915,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.39 and a 200 day moving average of $83.09. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1-year low of $58.27 and a 1-year high of $88.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.11%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Citigroup downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.22.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Featured Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.