Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eurocell (LON:ECEL) in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.45) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Eurocell from GBX 360 ($4.86) to GBX 340 ($4.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

ECEL stock opened at GBX 266 ($3.59) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 249.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 259.95. The stock has a market cap of £297.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46. Eurocell has a fifty-two week low of GBX 204 ($2.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 290 ($3.91). The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81.

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

