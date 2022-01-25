Evercore ISI Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

PAGS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $531.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.21 million. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 13.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

