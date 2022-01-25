Evercore ISI Lowers PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Price Target to $40.00

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $63.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 88.06% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on PAGS. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bradesco Corretora lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $63.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.
PAGS stock opened at $21.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.43. PagSeguro Digital has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $62.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 57.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
PagSeguro Digital Company Profile
PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.
See Also: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading
Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.