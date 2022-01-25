Everest (ID) One Day Trading Volume Tops $82,329.00

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. Everest has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and approximately $82,329.00 worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Everest has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Everest coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000698 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002718 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001675 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.54 or 0.00050343 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,439.21 or 0.06624773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00054488 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36,785.58 or 0.99907608 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00049263 BTC.

About Everest

Everest’s genesis date was December 11th, 2018. The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg . Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.