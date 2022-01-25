EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.90 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that EVgo Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) will report sales of $5.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for EVgo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.90 million and the highest is $6.37 million. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that EVgo will report full-year sales of $20.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $21.46 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $54.69 million, with estimates ranging from $53.22 million to $57.63 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EVgo.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $6.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered EVgo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on EVgo in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered EVgo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America lowered EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.14.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,720,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,089,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,091,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in EVgo in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,800,000. 11.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVGO stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.96. The company had a trading volume of 64,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,257. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.24. The company has a quick ratio of 13.37, a current ratio of 13.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.82. EVgo has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $24.34.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo Inc operates a fast charging network for electric vehicles in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 800 fast charging locations in 65 metropolitan areas across 34 states. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

