Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Excellon Resources Inc. (TSE:EXN) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 19491 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

EXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$4.15 to C$2.40 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Pi Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Excellon Resources from C$5.00 to C$1.30 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.04, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.88. The stock has a market cap of C$30.08 million and a PE ratio of -0.56.

Excellon Resources (TSE:EXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.22). The company had revenue of C$11.52 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Excellon Resources Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (TSE:EXN)

Excellon Resources Inc, a silver mining and exploration company, acquires, explores for, evaluates, develops, and finances mineral properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Platosa property covering an area of 11,000 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico; the EvoluciÃ³n property that covers an area of 45,000 hectares situated in the states of Durango and Zacatecas, Mexico; and the Silver City Project totaling an area of 164 square kilometers in Saxony, Germany.

