Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Expensify in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Expensify from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Expensify stock. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Expensify Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

EXFY stock opened at $27.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.21. Expensify has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $51.06.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $37.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expensify will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expensify

Expensify Inc is a payments superapp which helps individuals and businesses around the world simplify the way they manage money. The company’s free features include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay and travel booking in one app. Expensify Inc is based in PORTLAND, Ore.

