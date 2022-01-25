Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Acquired by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 518 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.4% in the third quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 10.7% in the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FICO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $463.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fair Isaac to a “buy” rating and set a $522.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.86.

NYSE FICO opened at $439.45 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $342.89 and a fifty-two week high of $553.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $409.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $433.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $334.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.20 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 205.21% and a net margin of 29.78%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.10, for a total value of $186,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.52, for a total transaction of $99,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

