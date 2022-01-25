Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Purchased by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 1,483.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,705 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Fastly were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $64,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly during the second quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $28.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.24.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Artur Bergman sold 11,163 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $576,903.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,367 shares of company stock worth $3,422,505 over the last three months. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FSLY. KeyCorp began coverage on Fastly in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Fastly from $51.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James raised Fastly from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.89.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

