Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will report earnings per share of $1.41 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.47 and the lowest is $1.38. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted earnings of $1.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year earnings of $5.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.47 to $5.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $5.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.64). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on FRT. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.67.

NYSE:FRT traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.75. The stock had a trading volume of 43,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,838. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $84.38 and a one year high of $140.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $130.69 and its 200-day moving average is $124.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 141.25%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $1,527,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 46.0% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 76.0% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 21,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 9,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

