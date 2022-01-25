Financial Survey: DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX)

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG) and Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

DigitalBridge Group has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alexander & Baldwin has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its share price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

83.7% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of DigitalBridge Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Alexander & Baldwin shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Alexander & Baldwin’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DigitalBridge Group $1.24 billion 3.05 -$2.68 billion ($1.07) -6.86 Alexander & Baldwin $305.30 million 5.45 $5.60 million $0.42 54.57

Alexander & Baldwin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DigitalBridge Group. DigitalBridge Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alexander & Baldwin, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for DigitalBridge Group and Alexander & Baldwin, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DigitalBridge Group 0 0 2 1 3.33 Alexander & Baldwin 0 0 1 0 3.00

DigitalBridge Group currently has a consensus target price of $10.67, indicating a potential upside of 45.32%. Alexander & Baldwin has a consensus target price of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 4.01%. Given DigitalBridge Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe DigitalBridge Group is more favorable than Alexander & Baldwin.

Profitability

This table compares DigitalBridge Group and Alexander & Baldwin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DigitalBridge Group -37.57% -4.85% -1.50% Alexander & Baldwin 9.19% 2.81% 1.55%

Summary

Alexander & Baldwin beats DigitalBridge Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition and management of properties. It operates through the following segments: Digital Investment Management, Digital Operating, Digital Other, Wellness Infrastructure, and Other. The Digital Investment Management segment is composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate; and digital infrastructure and real estate investment management business. The Digital Operating segment composed of balance sheet equity interests in digital infrastructure and real estate operating companies. The Digital other segment composed of equity interests in digital investment vehicles. The Wellness Infrastructure segment composed of a diverse portfolio of senior housing, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, and hospitals. The Other segment comprised of other equity and debt investments and non-digital investment management business. The company was founded by Thomas Joseph Barrack, Jr. in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. engages in real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Real Estate, Land Operations, and Materials and Construction. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, in-house leasing and property management, and asset management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy assets and landholdings that are subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort. The Materials and Construction segment deals with asphalt paving contractor and natural materials and infrastructure construction services. The company was founded by Samuel Thomas Alexander and Henry Perrine Baldwin on 1870 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.

