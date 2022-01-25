First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615 shares during the quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,346,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in First Horizon by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 49,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in First Horizon by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James cut First Horizon from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.60.

Shares of FHN stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $16.92. 69,033 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,264,070. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.47. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $13.44 and a 1 year high of $19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 30.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

