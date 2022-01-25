First Interstate BancSystem (FIBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect First Interstate BancSystem to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FIBK stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.63. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $37.23 and a 52 week high of $51.24.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley bought 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have purchased 3,880 shares of company stock worth $155,358 in the last ninety days. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 108.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 146,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 59,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

