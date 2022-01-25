First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in First Interstate BancSystem were worth $1,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC grew its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 0.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,731,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, with a total value of $113,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $58,738.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,880 shares of company stock valued at $155,358. Company insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.11. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.23 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $166.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.64 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 28.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

