First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Midwest Bancorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, December 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.53.

Shares of First Midwest Bancorp stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.53. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $16.39 and a one year high of $24.28.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). First Midwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FMBI. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 62,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,290 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 51,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,317 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in First Midwest Bancorp by 83.9% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 124,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,566,000. Institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers a full range of commercial, retail, treasury management, and wealth management products and services to commercial and industrial, agricultural, commercial real estate, municipal, and consumer customers.

