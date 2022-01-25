First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Price Target Cut to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial from C$52.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

FNLIF has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of First National Financial from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of First National Financial in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.70.

Shares of FNLIF opened at $31.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. First National Financial has a twelve month low of $29.94 and a twelve month high of $43.21.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

