First Republic Investment Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,880 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $18,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tobam raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 72.1% in the third quarter. Tobam now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 30.9% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 18,081 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,631,000 after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 340.8% in the third quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 11.1% in the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 8,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 11,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Shares of APD opened at $282.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.75 and a 12 month high of $316.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $295.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 20.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.56%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on APD. Wolfe Research lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $332.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Vertical Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $312.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.88.

In related news, CFO Melissa N. Schaeffer sold 318 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.00, for a total transaction of $99,852.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward L. Monser acquired 80 shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $314.49 per share, for a total transaction of $25,159.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Read More: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.