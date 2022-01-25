First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $16.31 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 248,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,361 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $16,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $403,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 84.3% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,344,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,510,000 after purchasing an additional 615,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7,962.7% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 943,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 931,957 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK stock opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.40. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $59.40 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

