First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 266 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $14,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AKO Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 57.4% during the third quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 383,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,189,000 after buying an additional 139,771 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter worth about $318,101,000. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Booking by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 226,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $510,190,000 after purchasing an additional 98,441 shares during the period. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,855,659,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Booking by 1,657.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 53,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,537,000 after purchasing an additional 50,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG opened at $2,349.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,860.73 and a fifty-two week high of $2,687.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,322.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2,324.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 256.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 24.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $12.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,120.03, for a total transaction of $1,590,022.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,973. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,838.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,749.04.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

