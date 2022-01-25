First Republic Investment Management Inc. Sells 132,646 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN) by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132,646 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cerner were worth $13,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,844,101,000 after buying an additional 2,198,317 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,827,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,726,000 after buying an additional 122,658 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 38,761.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,714,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,319,000 after buying an additional 9,689,924 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,986,000 after buying an additional 651,326 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 2.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,039,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,038,000 after buying an additional 152,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock opened at $91.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.40. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.96 and a fifty-two week high of $93.44.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 19.54%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. This is a positive change from Cerner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.79%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CERN. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.64.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

