First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 37.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,039 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $6,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 100.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 7,763.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000.

NASDAQ LMBS opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $49.72 and a 52 week high of $51.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.03.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

