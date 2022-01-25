First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Bought by Wills Financial Group Inc.

Wills Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $2,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 333.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,061,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,194,000 after acquiring an additional 816,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,555,000 after acquiring an additional 423,501 shares in the last quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,366,000. Hedeker Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,514,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,611,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,587,000 after acquiring an additional 112,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FMB stock traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, hitting $55.99. 200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,798. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $55.99 and a 1-year high of $57.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $57.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%.

