Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) to Issue $0.16 Monthly Dividend

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.158 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by 9.6% over the last three years.

DFP stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 104,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,666. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.61. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $25.37 and a 52 week high of $31.43.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,694 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 876 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management company. It invests in the portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities. The firm aims to seek total return and to provide high income. The company was founded on October 10, 2012 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

