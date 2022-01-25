Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.12

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, January 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.124 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 11.3% over the last three years.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $20.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund has a 52 week low of $19.99 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred & Income Securities Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment. Its objective is to provide high current income for holders of its common stock consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on May 23, 2002 and is headquartered in Pasadena, CA.

