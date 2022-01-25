FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $766.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) will report $766.46 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for FLEETCOR Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $773.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $758.47 million. FLEETCOR Technologies posted sales of $617.33 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that FLEETCOR Technologies will report full year sales of $2.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.79 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover FLEETCOR Technologies.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.20. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.48% and a net margin of 31.12%. The firm had revenue of $755.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,094,000 after acquiring an additional 483,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,565,343,000 after acquiring an additional 106,380 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $778,213,000 after acquiring an additional 163,153 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after buying an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $411,709,000 after buying an additional 155,036 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLT stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $225.77. 673,686 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 626,212. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $247.11. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $200.78 and a 1-year high of $295.36. The company has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

