Fluent (FLNT) and Its Competitors Financial Analysis

Fluent (NASDAQ: FLNT) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Fluent to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Fluent alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Fluent and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fluent 0 1 0 0 2.00 Fluent Competitors 135 581 638 11 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Fluent’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluent has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Fluent and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Fluent $310.72 million $2.21 million -9.00 Fluent Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -5.99

Fluent’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Fluent. Fluent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Fluent and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fluent -4.40% -6.48% -4.40% Fluent Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Risk & Volatility

Fluent has a beta of 2.73, suggesting that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluent’s rivals have a beta of 1.27, suggesting that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.3% of Fluent shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 21.4% of Fluent shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluent rivals beat Fluent on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc. engages in the provision of digital marketing services. It operates through Fluent and All Other segments. The Fluent segment include delivering data and performance-based marketing executions. The All Other segment represent the operation results of AdParlor, LLC, a digital advertising solution for social media buying. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.