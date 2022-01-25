Flushing Financial (FFIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $64.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. Flushing Financial had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 23.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Flushing Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FFIC opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $772.42 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Flushing Financial has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $25.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flushing Financial’s payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flushing Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, CEO John R. Buran acquired 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.77 per share, for a total transaction of $42,786.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFIC. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Flushing Financial by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,275 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 38,830 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Flushing Financial by 38.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 11,509 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Flushing Financial by 3.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 277,356 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,268,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Flushing Financial by 110.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Flushing Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 14,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 68.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S.

