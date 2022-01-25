Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a £156.74 ($211.47) price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a £175 ($236.10) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($213.17) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.85) price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Flutter Entertainment to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £170 ($229.36) target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £162.59 ($219.36).

Shares of LON FLTR traded down GBX 160 ($2.16) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching £103.85 ($140.11). 198,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,402. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of £111.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of £128.28. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.23 billion and a P/E ratio of -251.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.83. Flutter Entertainment has a twelve month low of GBX 9,912 ($133.73) and a twelve month high of £196.81 ($265.53).

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

