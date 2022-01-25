Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 217.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538,690 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,739,882 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $35,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Ford Motor by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 391,575 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 37,560 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the third quarter valued at about $1,517,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 393.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 138,597 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 110,485 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 109.0% in the third quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 86,841 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 45,295 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 19.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 659,595 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after purchasing an additional 107,521 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

In related news, insider Kiersten Robinson sold 12,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.17, for a total value of $250,491.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. purchased 412,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.62 per share, with a total value of $8,505,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,088 shares of company stock worth $2,345,456. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F stock opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.94. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $25.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $33.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.79 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 2.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Nomura Instinet reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.77.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.