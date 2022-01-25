Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) to Issue GBX 1.75 Dividend

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LON:FSFL) declared a dividend on Monday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 27th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

FSFL stock opened at GBX 101.76 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 101.09. Foresight Solar Fund has a 1-year low of GBX 93.50 ($1.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 105 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 152.21 and a current ratio of 152.26. The company has a market cap of £620.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52.

Foresight Solar Fund Company Profile

Foresight Solar Fund Limited is a closed-ended company. The Company seeks to provide investors with a sustainable and inflation-linked dividend together with the potential for capital growth over the long-term through investment in a diversified portfolio of predominantly United Kingdom ground-based solar assets.

