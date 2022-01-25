Forestar Group (FOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $418.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.75 million. Forestar Group had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 8.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts expect Forestar Group to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Forestar Group alerts:

FOR opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $938.76 million, a P/E ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Forestar Group has a 12-month low of $17.91 and a 12-month high of $26.55.

In related news, Director G.F. (Rick) Ringler III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total value of $40,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Lisa H. Jamieson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.56, for a total value of $53,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Forestar Group by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Forestar Group by 120.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,819 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Forestar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $329,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Forestar Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,835 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Forestar Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

FOR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forestar Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Forestar Group in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Forestar Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Forestar Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

About Forestar Group

Forestar Group Inc engages in the provision of real estate business. It acquires land and develops infrastructure for single-family residential communities, and its revenues generally come from sales of residential single-family finished lots to local, regional, and national homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Forestar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forestar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.