Fractal Market Cap Achieves $1.49 Million (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 25th. Fractal has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and $83,733.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fractal coin can now be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fractal has traded down 32.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00050318 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,468.85 or 0.06666578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00055627 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,131.25 or 1.00264622 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003293 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00049240 BTC.

Fractal Profile

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

Fractal Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fractal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fractal should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fractal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

