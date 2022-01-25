Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) Shares Sold by Sit Investment Associates Inc.

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:FTF) by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,024,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,604,546 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $9,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $313,000.

FTF stock opened at $8.05 on Tuesday. Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust has a 52-week low of $7.99 and a 52-week high of $9.63.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.0756 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

Franklin Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

Franklin Ltd. Duration Income Trust is a closed-end investment company. It seeks to provide high, current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation to the extent possible and consistent with the Fund’s primary objective, through a portfolio consisting primarily of high-yield corporate bonds, floating rate corporate loans and mortgage- and other asset-backed securities.

