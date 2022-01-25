Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FRHLF shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of FRHLF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,348. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average of $8.47. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $10.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a $0.048 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.69%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

