FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Shares Purchased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) by 31.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,758 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in FS Bancorp were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 126,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,033,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 33,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 68,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares during the period. 58.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. The firm has a market cap of $279.67 million, a P/E ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.21. FS Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $31.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.25 million. FS Bancorp had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 16.85%. Equities research analysts forecast that FS Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. FS Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 13.07%.

In related news, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $185,205.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis V. O’leary sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total transaction of $176,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,320 shares of company stock worth $543,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd.

FS Bancorp

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

