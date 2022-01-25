FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Barrick Gold Corp Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.12. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. lowered their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.16.

GOLD opened at $19.38 on Monday. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $17.27 and a 12-month high of $25.37. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.85 and a 200-day moving average of $19.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 32.14%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 35.6% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

