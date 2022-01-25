FY2021 Earnings Estimate for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Issued By KeyCorp

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for WEC Energy Group in a research report issued on Monday, January 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.07. KeyCorp also issued estimates for WEC Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share.

WEC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $95.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

