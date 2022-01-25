FY2021 EPS Estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) Cut by Analyst

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:SEAS) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.31 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on SeaWorld Entertainment from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.89.

SeaWorld Entertainment stock opened at $59.61 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 2.29. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1-year low of $27.06 and a 1-year high of $70.48.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 10.84% and a negative return on equity of 284.45%. The company had revenue of $521.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.96) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 391.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, insider Christopher Dold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $125,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy Hartnett purchased 2,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.00 per share, with a total value of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 37,696 shares of company stock valued at $2,364,091 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in SeaWorld Entertainment by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,373,000 after buying an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,521,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,798,000 after purchasing an additional 89,423 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of theme parks. It operates through the following brands: SeaWorld, Busch Gardens, Aquatica, Discovery Cove, Sesame Place, and Sea Rescue. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

