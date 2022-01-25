FY2022 Earnings Forecast for MiMedx Group, Inc. Issued By Zacks Investment Research (NASDAQ:MDXG)

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) – Equities researchers at Zacks Investment Research dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MiMedx Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst J. Vandermosten now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.09.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ MDXG opened at $4.84 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a market cap of $542.78 million, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 1.91. MiMedx Group has a twelve month low of $4.01 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

MiMedx Group (NASDAQ:MDXG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $63.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of MiMedx Group by 277.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 48.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane; EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matri derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

