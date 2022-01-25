FY2022 EPS Estimates for Aptinyx Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:APTX)

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2022 EPS estimates for Aptinyx in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.27) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.31). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on APTX. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Aptinyx from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aptinyx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ APTX opened at $3.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 21.07 and a quick ratio of 21.07. Aptinyx has a 12 month low of $2.06 and a 12 month high of $4.73.

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

In other news, CFO Ashish Khanna purchased 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.26 per share, with a total value of $101,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joan W. Miller acquired 17,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.83 per share, with a total value of $50,091.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 168,100 shares of company stock worth $387,751. 7.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Aptinyx by 244.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 6,592 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Aptinyx by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 16,832 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aptinyx in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. grew its position in Aptinyx by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. AWH Capital L.P. now owns 675,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the period. 50.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptinyx Company Profile

Aptinyx Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of transformative therapies for disorders of the brain and nervous system. Its product includes NYX-2925, NYX-783, NYX-458, and the AGN-241751 program. The company was founded by Norbert G.

