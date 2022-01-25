FY2022 EPS Estimates for Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) Boosted by Seaport Res Ptn

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $13.46 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $12.54.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.57 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price objective on Ovintiv to C$54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$44.82.

OVV stock opened at C$47.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$12.39 billion and a PE ratio of -16.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$44.82 and a 200-day moving average of C$40.38. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$19.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.98%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

