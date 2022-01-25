FY2022 EPS Estimates for Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Lowered by Analyst

Persimmon Plc (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Persimmon in a research note issued on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Johnson now anticipates that the company will earn $6.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.86.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on PSMMY. Barclays downgraded shares of Persimmon from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($33.73) price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Persimmon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Investec began coverage on shares of Persimmon in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 3,035 ($40.95) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Persimmon to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 3,015 ($40.68) to GBX 2,650 ($35.75) in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,343.67.

PSMMY stock opened at $66.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.22. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of $64.31 and a fifty-two week high of $95.50.

About Persimmon

Persimmon Plc operates as a holding company of the Persimmon Group of companies, which engages in building, designing, and construction of new homes. Its brands include Charles Church, Westbury Partnershisps, Space4, Brickworks, and Tileworks. The company was founded by Duncan Henry Davidson in 1972 and is headquartered in Fulford, the United Kingdom.

