FY2022 EPS Estimates for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Lowered by Analyst

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Schlumberger in a report released on Friday, January 21st. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $1.78 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.83.

SLB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.00.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $36.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger has a 1-year low of $21.23 and a 1-year high of $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.65.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

In related news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 258,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,268,000 after purchasing an additional 30,278 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 15.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 206,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 27,336 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 46.8% in the second quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 25,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,011 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,757,000. 74.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

